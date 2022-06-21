European stocks moved higher following positive global sentiment

London +0.59%.

Germany +1.26%.

France +1.61%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 1.1% in early trade, with chemicals stocks climbing to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses nudged into positive territory.

The rebound in positive sentiment comes after global market turbulence as investors assessed the prospect of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and rising chances of a recession.

Switzerland May trade balance CHF 3.12 billion vs CHF 4.13 billion prior.

Coming up in session: Eurozone April current account balance at 0900 GMT; UK June CBI trends total orders at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 3.28%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.76%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 2.59%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.71%; CAC +0.63%; DAX +1.35% and EURO STOXX +1.57%.