Cathay Pacific Airways extends partnership with Sabre
Jun. 21, 2022 5:08 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR), CPCAF, CPCAYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) extends its partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways, which will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace.
- Hong Kong's home carrier to deploy Sabre technology to expand access to more personalized travel experiences and drive new revenue opportunities.
- The new agreement follows a signing at the beginning of this year which saw Cathay Pacific select Sabre's Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation.