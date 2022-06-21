Cathay Pacific Airways extends partnership with Sabre

  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABRextends its partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways, which will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access dynamic New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Cathay Pacific through the Sabre travel marketplace.  
  • Hong Kong's home carrier to deploy Sabre technology to expand access to more personalized travel experiences and drive new revenue opportunities.
  • The new agreement follows a signing at the beginning of this year which saw Cathay Pacific select Sabre's Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation.
