Air Liquide signs largest long-term power purchase deal to date
Jun. 21, 2022 5:11 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has signed its largest ever long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).
- The French industrial gas firm inked a 15-year deal with Vattenfall in the Netherlands to purchase ~115MW of new offshore wind electricity. This renewable energy will be generated by the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm under construction by Vattenfall off the Dutch coast.
- Starting in 2025, the agreement will enable Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) to cover over 30% of the group's current electricity consumption in the Benelux. It also enables the company to supply its current industrial and medical gas production assets in the Netherlands and more generally in Benelux with renewable energy.
- This PPA comes in addition to a previous agreement announced with Vattenfall in March 2021.
