Arrival stock gains after it's zero-emission Van achieves EU certification milestone
Jun. 21, 2022 5:38 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) announced that the Arrival Van has achieved EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).
- The company completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA, which is a critical step towards starting trials with customers in the coming months.
- The company is expected to start production of the zero-emission Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 2022.
- “Our customers are tremendously excited about the Arrival Van and the unique offering it provides them. With an unrivalled user experience and lower total cost of ownership it will help them accelerate their transition to zero-emission vehicles. This version of the vehicle we started in 2020, so to have passed all certification tests in this short time frame is a truly monumental achievement by the whole team. We now look forward to starting production later this year and delivering vehicles to our customers, in order to help to make cleaner air for cities all over the world,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO at Arrival.
- The company will continually update and test its vehicles to deliver the best possible product and experience for customers.
- Shares up 9% PM.
- Stock plunged 94% over a period of one year.