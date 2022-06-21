Magnite inks multi-year deal with LG Ads Solutions
Jun. 21, 2022 5:47 AM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI)OMCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) announced a multi-year deal with LG Ads Solutions.
- As per the deal terms, the company will have access to LG Ads Solutions’ audience-level automatic content recognition (ACR) data for planning, activation, measurement, and advanced analytics across its industry-leading supply-side platform (SSP).
- Aaudience-level ACR data from opted-in LG smart TVs in the U.S. will be made available across Magnite’s U.S. inventory footprint, and will expand to other countries starting in 2023.
- This multi-year deal provides unique access to data, inventory, and analytics to the buy side.
- “ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “By providing secure access at scale to this valuable piece of the puzzle, we are enabling buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear. Activation is also DSP agnostic, so buyers have the flexibility to choose the demand-side platforms they want to use.”
- “Omnicom Media Group has been working with both LG Ads and Magnite to enable greater transparency and more reliable targeting capabilities across the CTV marketplace. We expect this partnership to enable us to combine the strength of Omni’s Audiences with LG’s ACR data targeting and Magnite’s scale to improve verified audience delivery across our CTV targeted campaign,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer for Omnicom Media Group (OMC).
- Since the start of 2022, shares plunged ~46%.
- Wall Street Analysts have a Strong Buy rating on the stock in contrast to SA Quant rating system's Hold.