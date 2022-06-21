Zealand Pharma, Iktos team up to develop AI tech for peptide drug design

Jun. 21, 2022

  • Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) (OTCPK:ZLDPF) and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused French start-up Iktos are collaborating to co-develop generative and predictive AI technologies for peptide drug design.
  • Denmark-based Zealand said Iktos' AI technology designs virtual novel molecules with all the characteristics of a successful drug molecule and has recently developed generative and predictive models to help design novel peptide therapeutics with desired properties.
  • Under the agreement, Zealand will contribute its expertise in peptide drug discovery to Iktos generative modelling technologies and expertise in machine learning and AI, the companies said in a June 21 press release.
  • The companies noted that Zealand has an interest in expanding its computational chemistry toolbox to include AI and machine learning based approaches for designing novel therapeutic peptides.
