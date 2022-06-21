Lennar Non-GAAP EPS of $4.69 beats by $0.74, revenue of $8.36B beats by $270M
Jun. 21, 2022 6:06 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lennar press release (NYSE:LEN): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.69 beats by $0.74.
- Revenue of $8.36B (+30.0% Y/Y) beats by $270M.
- Deliveries increased 14% to 16,549 homes
- New orders increased 4% to 17,792 homes; new orders dollar value increased 20% to $9.1 billion
- Backlog increased 16% to 28,624 homes; backlog dollar value increased 33% to $14.7 billion
- Homebuilding operating earnings increased to $1.9 billion, compared to operating earnings of $1.1 billion
- Gross margin on home sales improved 340 basis points ("bps") to 29.5%
- 3Q Guidance: Deliveries 16,000 to 18000; Gross Margin % on Home Sales 28.5% - 29.5%; Financial Services Operating Earnings $70million - $75million.
