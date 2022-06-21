Trade Desk announces tie-up with Albertsons Media Collective
Jun. 21, 2022 6:09 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)ROKUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares popped ~4% pre-market after the ad-tech firm announced a partnership with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies.
- The partnership will bring verified-buyer audience and measurement solutions to The Trade Desk platform, helping advertisers understand the connection between ad campaigns and customer sales.
- With more than 2,275 stores across the U.S., Albertsons will become the first U.S. grocer to enable audience and measurement solutions across the open internet through The Trade Desk. Its retaile media division will provide advertisers such as PepsiCo, Unilever and GroupM (with media agency Mindshare) with insights and metrics across audience data to help them optimize their campaigns.
- TTD shares have dropped 24% over the past year and 49% YTD.
