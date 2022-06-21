India Globalization stock rises 10% on acquiring rights for potential Alzheimer’s drug compound
Jun. 21, 2022 6:15 AM ETIndia Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) said it acquired exclusive global rights to a potential Alzheimer’s drug development candidate TGR-63 from India-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.
- The company said JNCASR has developed Naphthalene Monoimide (NMI) compounds and have identified one lead NMI molecule, TGR 63, with the potential to reduce beta amyloid ((Aβ)) plaques.
- IGC added that in mouse model of Alzheimer's the molecule reduced cognitive decline.
- The company added that it plans to further develop the NMI lead candidate.
- IGC noted that IGC-AD1 is currently in human trials for neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with dementia in Alzheimer's.
- IGC +10.34% to $0.64 premarket June 21