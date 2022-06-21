Kindred expands partnership with AFC ajax
Jun. 21, 2022 6:21 AM ETKindred Group plc (KNDGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of receipt of license to operate in the Dutch market Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) said on Tuesday that it has entered a partnership with Dutch football club AFC Ajax to increase social engagement and active sponsorships.
- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) and its flagship brand Unibet enters a commercial partnership with AFC Ajax.
- In addition to the commercial partnership, the two parties will work together in the field of prevention of betting-related match-fixing, mental health and responsible gambling.
- Unibet, as a brand, works actively to give back to sports and society.
- "Within our partnership, we will invest in Unibet Impact, which is is a unique program based on partnerships with professional and amateur sportclubs, and societal organisations. Specifically with Ajax, we want to focus on responsible gambling in relation to mental health," said Lennart Kessels, General Manager Netherlands, Kindred Group.