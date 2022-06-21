Lilly/Innovent Tyvyt gets approval in China for expanded use in esophagus cancer
Jun. 21, 2022 6:35 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBIYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medical Products Administration approved the expanded use of Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Tyvyt, in combination with certain chemotherapies, to treat esophagus cancer.
- The companies' supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) was approved in combination with paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- This was the fifth approval of Tyvyt in China. The drug is already approved to treat certain patients with types of blood, lung and liver cancers, the companies said in a June 20 press release.
- The approval was backed by data from an interim analysis of a phase 3 trial called ORIENT-15.