Lilly/Innovent Tyvyt gets approval in China for expanded use in esophagus cancer

Jun. 21, 2022 6:35 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBIYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Esophageal cancer, illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • China's National Medical Products Administration approved the expanded use of Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Tyvyt, in combination with certain chemotherapies, to treat esophagus cancer.
  • The companies' supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) was approved in combination with paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
  • This was the fifth approval of Tyvyt in China. The drug is already approved to treat certain patients with types of blood, lung and liver cancers, the companies said in a June 20 press release.
  • The approval was backed by data from an interim analysis of a phase 3 trial called ORIENT-15.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.