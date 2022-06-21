FAT Brands to open ten new franchised locations in Puerto Rico

Jun. 21, 2022 6:32 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) will open ten new franchised locations in Puerto Rico through a new development deal.
  • Franchisee Conceptos Restaurants is leading the deal to bring Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurant concepts to the island. The restaurants are set to open over the next five years.
  • Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, said, "2022 has been a strong year of growth for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express with new development deals in Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, and now, Puerto Rico, and we are only halfway through the year. Quick-Service and fast casual concepts continue to gain popularity in Puerto Rico, and we are thrilled to be able to make our debut on the island with a partner like Conceptos Restaurants."
