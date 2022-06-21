Tremor International gains on report to make $25M investment in VIDAA
Jun. 21, 2022 6:43 AM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) is trading up 6.6% premarket after the firm said on Tuesday to make a strategic $25M investment in Georgia based VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and streaming platform, and a subsidiary of Hisense.
The deal expands global data and media agreements for multiple years, and provides advertisers leveraging the Tremor International (TRMR) platform with access to exclusive, premium content.
The partnership between a leading tech platform, OEM and OS is rare in the CTV landscape.
- The investment is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
- Tremor intends to fund the investment utilizing existing cash resources.