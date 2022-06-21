Bragg’s ORYX gaming goes live with Jumpman Gaming network of UK brands
Jun. 21, 2022 6:45 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) company announced that its content is now live across Jumpman Gaming’s network of UK brands.
- The partnership agreement with Jumpman Gaming allows ORYX to provide its exclusive RGS content, including content developed by its in-house studios as well as its premium partners, which collectively offers player-favourite features and jackpots designed to drive engagement and retention.
- This alliance maintains company's trajectory of global growth across regulated markets and demonstrates its commitment to the key UK market.
- Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said “Jumpman’s stable of sites offers Bragg a comprehensive new avenue to grow our status in the UK and we are delighted with the way this agreement propels our message in the market. While we’re already well established in the UK, strengthening our presence with new partners like Jumpman is essential to maintaining our position.”