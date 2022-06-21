Global-e Online agrees to acquire Borderfree business from Pitney Bowes
Jun. 21, 2022 6:48 AM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE), PBIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) has agreed to acquire the Borderfree cross-border ecommerce solutions business from Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) for ~$100M in cash.
- The transaction is expected to close during third quarter of 2022.
- Borderfree enables retailers to enter new global markets by localizing their domestic website in 200+ countries and territories, simplifying compliance and regulations processing. The business is estimated to generate in excess of $40M in revenues in 2022.
- The acquisition is expected to boost Global-e's (GLBE) platform offering for enterprise brands. In addition, Global-e and Pitney Bowes (PBI) will form a cross-border partnership to offer additional services to ecommerce brands.