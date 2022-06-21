Global-e Online agrees to acquire Borderfree business from Pitney Bowes

Jun. 21, 2022 6:48 AM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE), PBIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) has agreed to acquire the Borderfree cross-border ecommerce solutions business from Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) for ~$100M in cash.
  • The transaction is expected to close during third quarter of 2022.
  • Borderfree enables retailers to enter new global markets by localizing their domestic website in 200+ countries and territories, simplifying compliance and regulations processing. The business is estimated to generate in excess of $40M in revenues in 2022.
  • The acquisition is expected to boost Global-e's (GLBE) platform offering for enterprise brands. In addition, Global-e and Pitney Bowes (PBI) will form a cross-border partnership to offer additional services to ecommerce brands.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.