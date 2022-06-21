Levi Strauss & Co.(NYSE:LEVI) was named one of Bank of America's top small & mid cap U.S. stock ideas for the back half of 2022.

The firm thinks Levi’s (LEVI) has multiple growth engines to help navigate the challenging consumer backdrop, including benefitting from the current denim cycle as it continues to take market share. Other sales drivers called out for LEVI include new store growth, gaining deeper penetration in tops and women’s, expanding internationally, and scaling the recent acquisition of Beyond Yoga.

"LEVI benefits from a strong management team (CEO/CFO have been with company for roughly a decade and have navigated other challenging consumer environments). LEVI also has a diversified supply chain, a benefit when navigating challenges such as the recent COVID related issues in Vietnam and China."

Levi Strauss management is noted to have recently announced long-term financial outlook that looked compelling and is expected to increased attention as the company continues to execute.

BofA has a Buy rating on LEVI and price objective of $23.

Shares of LEVI rose 2.30% in premarket action on Tuesday vs. the 52-week trading average of $15.76 to $30.09.