Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk told an audience in Qatar that supply chain issues are the biggest roadblock to the automaker’s growth at present.

He explained that production has been hindered by raw material shortages and shutdowns of assembly lines in China. As such, the company has been struggling to meet still-strong demand for its vehicles. This dislocation, alongside well-understood slowdowns in China amid the spring’s lockdowns, has created conditions for a “very tough quarter” for the EV manufacturer.

Elsewhere, Musk commented on Chinese EV competition and ruminated on the prospects for a recession in the near future. For the former question, Musk praised the Chinese competitors like Nio Inc. (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV), explaining that he has been impressed with their performance. In terms of recession, Musk was more pessimistic about its prospects.

“A recession is inevitable at some point,” he told the audience in Qatar. “As to whether there is a recession in the near term, that is more likely than not.”

Despite the increasingly bearish outlook from its top executive on the overall economy, shares of Tesla rose over 3% in Tuesday's premarket trading as much of the market looked to rebound from a recent selloff.

