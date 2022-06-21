South Korea's KT, Hanmi invest in digital therapy-focused Digital Pharm

South Korean companies KT (NYSE:KT) and Hanmi Pharmaceutical said they co-invested in Digital Pharm, a company specializing in digital therapeutics (DTx) and electroceuticals.

Telecom company KT said Digital Pharm is a subsidiary of Catholic University of Korea Technology Holding Company, which was founded in November 2021 by Kim Dai-jin of Catholic University’s Seoul St. Mary's Hospital.

KT added that in the future it plans to develop a digital treatment platform, set up business strategies for the new company, and build a pipeline of digital treatment devices and electroceuticals. Meanwhile, Hanmi will establish digital therapies B2H (business to hospital) and sales and marketing strategies.

The companies also intend to drive additional value through strategic licenses.

Digital Pharm's ongoing business will be to discover new DTx pipelines and the it is scheduled to start a confirmatory clinical trial in H2 2022 for an addiction-related digital therapy e-medication for alcohol and nicotine. In addition, Digital Pharm will focus on developing digital therapies for various diseases, such as hearing loss and dysphagia, and platforms for them to be used remotely.

KT (KT) noted that it is also conducting an exploratory trial for a digital therapy to treat chronic heart failure and expects results within the year.