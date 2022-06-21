BorgWarner is a top SMID stock at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is on watch after being called one of Bank of America's best SMID cap ideas for the second half of 2022.

The firm said BWA is one of the most misunderstood auto suppliers.

"Our Bull thesis anticipates that BWA will continue to make progress on its CHARGING FORWARD plan (shifting its business from Internal Combustion Engine to Electric Vehicles) and we expect 2022+ will be characterized by additional EV program wins and divestitures of legacy ICE business."

BofA has a Buy rating on BWA and assigned a price objective of $78, which works out to 7X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BWA is Buy.

