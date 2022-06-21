Merck (NYSE:MRK) said on Tuesday that its investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, V116, was well-tolerated and reached the main goals in a Phase 1/2 study involving adults who have not previously received any pneumococcal vaccine.

Pneumococcal disease is caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, and V116 is designed to include eight of its serotypes that are not part of any currently authorized pneumococcal vaccine.

The conjugate vaccine can target the serotypes that accounted for 85% of all forms of pneumococcal disease in those aged 65 years and older in the U.S. as of 2019, according to the company.

The trial named V116-001 involved adults aged 18-49 years (Phase 1) and those aged 50 years and older (Phase 2).

V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated for both study groups with a safety profile mostly comparable with Pneumovax 23 vaccine, another pneumococcal vaccine developed by Merck (MRK) and indicated in the U.S. for children as young as two years.

The study results are yet to undergo peer review, which typically precedes the publication in a medical journal.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 program for the vaccine targeting both vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults in July 2022.

Read: Last year, Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) settled a patent infringement lawsuit over the vaccines targeted at conditions such as pneumonia and meningitis.