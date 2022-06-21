Cango launches Cango Haoche mobile application
Jun. 21, 2022 7:16 AM ETCango Inc. (CANG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) launched its mobile application Cango Haoche, on June 20, 2022.
- The app marks an important milestone for the company in transforming its business into a one-stop automotive transaction services platform empowering the whole automotive chain, was built post the success of company's WeChat mini-program, introduced last year.
- With this new app, the company aims to meet dealers' evolving and diverse demands more promptly and accurately with a stabler and more robust system, as well as smoother and richer functionality.
- The app provides end-to-end services to dealers, especially small- and medium-sized dealers in lower-tier markets, ranging from steady vehicle sources and nationwide warehousing and logistics services to support for financial and insurance services.
- The company optimized the app's online payment feature, providing dealers with greater convenience and security for their online transactions.
- Shares -2% PM