Cango launches Cango Haoche mobile application

Jun. 21, 2022 7:16 AM ETCango Inc. (CANG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) launched its mobile application Cango Haoche, on June 20, 2022.
  • The app marks an important milestone for the company in transforming its business into a one-stop automotive transaction services platform empowering the whole automotive chain, was built post the success of company's WeChat mini-program, introduced last year.
  • With this new app, the company aims to meet dealers' evolving and diverse demands more promptly and accurately with a stabler and more robust system, as well as smoother and richer functionality.
  • The app provides end-to-end services to dealers, especially small- and medium-sized dealers in lower-tier markets, ranging from steady vehicle sources and nationwide warehousing and logistics services to support for financial and insurance services.
  • The company optimized the app's online payment feature, providing dealers with greater convenience and security for their online transactions.
  • Shares -2% PM
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.