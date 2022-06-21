Kellogg’s set to split into three separate companies

Jun. 21, 2022

Kellogg"s Snack Division. Kellogg Snack brands include Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, and Kashi.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is the latest storied food producer to split up its business after announcing a break into three firms on Tuesday morning.

The 116-year old food manufacturing company outlined its plan to break up its business into new companies focused on snacks, cereal, and plant-based foods, respectively.

"Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner value. This has included re-shaping our portfolio, and today's announcement is the next step in that transformation," CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement. "These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities.”

A strategic rationale document explained that the newly-formed global snacks business that includes brands like Cheez-It, Pringles, and Pop-Tarts is anticipated to be a “higher growth company than today’s Kellogg Company (K)” with scale in emerging markets being a significant growth lever left to pull. Meanwhile, the company will seek to simply stabilize the cereal business that has struggled in recent years. Finally, the spinoff of its plant-based foods business will create a new pure play to rival industry incumbents like Beyond Meat (BYND) as it grows from a small base.

Shares of Kellogg’s (K) rose over 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs is serving as lead financial advisor for the breakup alongside Morgan Stanley.

Read more on snack trends highlighted for Mondelez as Kellogg’s spins off a more focused competitor.

