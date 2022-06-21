Mednax to rename as Pediatrix Medical Group

Jun. 21, 2022 7:23 AM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Close-up of the feet of a newborn baby on the palm of a mother.

Dmitrty/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mednax (NYSE:MD) said it will change its corporate name to Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., effective after the close of the market on July 1.
  • The company added that its common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the current ticker, MD.
  • "This underscores our position as a leading provider of care to women, babies, and children; an employer of choice; and a trusted partner to hospitals and clinicians across the country," said Mednax's CEO Mark Ordan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.