Mednax to rename as Pediatrix Medical Group
Jun. 21, 2022 7:23 AM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) said it will change its corporate name to Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., effective after the close of the market on July 1.
- The company added that its common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the current ticker, MD.
- "This underscores our position as a leading provider of care to women, babies, and children; an employer of choice; and a trusted partner to hospitals and clinicians across the country," said Mednax's CEO Mark Ordan.