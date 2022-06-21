KKR teams up with Andrew Silvernail to pursue acquisitions
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) will work with Andrew Silvernail, former chairman and CEO of Madison Industries and IDEX Corp., to pursue acquisitions across a broad range of sectors, including industrials, health care, and consumer products.
- Silvernail will work with KKR (KKR) as an executive adviser to evaluate investment opportunities in the Americas. Once a company is acquired, he'll collaborate with KKR to improve operating performance and implement KKR's broad-based employee ownership program.
- He'll be spending part of his time advising on investments for KKR Ascendant, a new strategy within KKR's (KKR) Americas Private Equity platform that focuses on investing in middle market businesses.
- Before his time at IDEX, Silvernail held executive positions at Rexnord Industries (RRX), Newell Rubbermaid (NWL), and Danaher (DHR). He also serves on the board of Stryker Corp. (SYK).
- In May, KKR (KKR) made its first investment through its Ascendant strategy in Alchemer.