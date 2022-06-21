Janus International appoints new finance chief, reaffirms FY2022 outlook
Jun. 21, 2022 7:21 AM ETJanus International Group, Inc. (JBI)GEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) has appointed Anselm Wong to succeed Scott Sannes as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective July 1, 2022.
- Mr. Wong joins Janus from General Electric (GE) where he served as CFO of GE Digital, contributing his strong experience across financial control and reporting, corporate strategy, and business transformation.
- The company is reaffirming its financial guidance for FY2022, which it provided in connection with the announcement of its Q1 results on May 17, 2022: Revenue in a range of $890M to $910M vs. consensus of $909.52M and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $193M to $200M.