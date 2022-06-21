FedEx advances EV program with deliveries of more Brightdrop vehicles from GM

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced it received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from General Motors' (GM) BrightDrop.

The Zevo 600 deliveries are said to mark a critical milestone for FedEx (FDX) as the company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040.

"At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals, and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon neutral global operations," noted FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer Mitch Jackson.

The Zevo 600 is designed for last-mile deliveries, with an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge. The first 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s were delivered throughout Southern California to FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies.

FedEx (FDX) and BrightDrop have a target to see 2,500 Zevo 600s deployed across FedEx operations over the next few years. To prepare its network for the new electric vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its facilities, including more than 500 charging stations the company has already installed across California. FedEx (FDX) is also actively working with utility companies to help evaluate and determine the capacity needed for electrical grids to support such charging infrastructure.

Shares of FDX moved up 1.46% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

