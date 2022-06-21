BeiGene adds 12% as anti-PD-1 Inhibitor undergoes regulatory review in China

Jun. 21, 2022

  • The ADRs of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) gained 12% in the pre-market Tuesday after the Chinese biotech announced that regulators in China accepted a marketing application for a drug combination involving its anti-PD-1 inhibitor, tislelizumab.
  • With the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA), BeiGene (BGNE) has sought approval for tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for certain patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1.
  • China’s National Medical Products Administration has already approved tislelizumab for nine indications.
  • The humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody is not approved outside China. However, the drug is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. and EU for advanced or metastatic ESCC after prior chemotherapy.
  • In January 2021, Novartis (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) partnered with BeiGene (BGNE) for the development and commercialization of tislelizumab in regions including the U.S., Canada, and the EU.
