Tantech subsidiary climbs 16% on new 6 vehicle order
Jun. 21, 2022 7:27 AM ETTantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are surging 16% premarket as its subsidiary Shangchi Automobile, nabs a new 6 vehicle order.
- The order is for customized, high-end midibuses is expected to be delivered to the customer in Nigeria in July 2022.
- Shangchi Automobile's fully customizable, diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5 speed transmission and all the luxuries of a high-end bus, including a fuel efficient, luxury travel experience with comfortable seating for 11 passengers.
- "Our high efficiency midibuses check all the boxes and provide both the driver and passengers with a much more comfortable experience, while dramatically cutting harmful emissions that would have been caused if each passenger drove their own vehicle. Our team has been actively working with customers and our supply chain to secure the necessary components for the higher vehicle demand level. Longer term, our ability to effectively service the expected higher demand level will help broaden our addressable market and strengthen our global brand as we work to accelerate our revenue growth and drive a higher value for our shareholders." said Mr. Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech