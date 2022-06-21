Following a trading halt, the shares of the commercial-stage biotech Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) crashed ~30% in the pre-market Tuesday after an independent group of experts advising the FDA voted against the label expansion of antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin.

On Friday, FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) voted 9-3 against the approval of pimavanserin as a treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease (ADP).

While FDA’s AdCom panels issue non-binding recommendations, the regulator usually follows their guidance before making a final decision on marketing authorizations.

Issuing a press release after the vote, Acadia (ACAD) said it would work closely with the FDA as the agency completes the review for pimavanserin, which is already indicated the U.S. for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

“We continue to believe there is substantial evidence across multiple independent clinical studies and endpoints that support the efficacy of pimavanserin in ADP,” Chief Executive Steve Davis said.

However, Bank of America expects the FDA to issue a complete response letter when its decision on pimavanserin in ADP is due on Aug. 04.

However, citing favorable/neutral briefing documents and arguing that the content of the voting question focused only on efficacy and not about benefit/risk, the analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg does not, completely rule out a regulatory snub for the therapy.

Yet, the analyst argues that such an outcome is unlikely given the public scrutiny following FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm under controversial circumstances last year.

Bank of America, with a Buy rating and $32 per share target on Acadia (ACAD), thinks that the company could be a potential takeover target after an FDA rejection of the drug.

However, several Wall Street firms have slashed their price target on the stock following the negative AdCom vote. The analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald, RBC Capital Markets and HC Wainwright have maintained their buy-equivalent ratings on Acadia (ACAD) despite price target cuts.

