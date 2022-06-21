Barnes Group (NYSE:B) has appointed Thomas Hook as its new President and CEO, effective as of July 14, 2022.

Hook will succeed Patrick Dempsey, who will transition to the newly created role of Executive Vice Chairman until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2022. Dempsey began a leave of absence on March 8, 2022 to address health matters affecting an immediate family member.

Julie Streich, who was named interim CEO during Dempsey's absence, will remain in that position through July 13, 2022, after which she will continue to serve as the company's SVP, Finance and CFO.

Hook has over 25 years of senior leadership experience and was named a Barnes Group Director in 2016. He will step down from his current position as CEO and director of SaniSure in July 2022.