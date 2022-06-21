Solar power developers pledge to buy $6B of U.S.-made solar panels
Jun. 21, 2022 7:37 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES), CWEN, TANBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), Cypress Creek Renewables and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments said on Tuesday they have formed a buying consortium to purchase 6-7 GW/year of crystalline silicon solar modules to encourage the rapid scaling of domestic solar manufacturing in the U.S. - the equivalent of more than 25% of the amount installed in the U.S. last year.
- The U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium said it is committed to purchasing more than $6B of solar panels, with the aim of encouraging a stable, domestic supply chain for solar modules (NYSEARCA:TAN).
- "The consortium has a large and growing pipeline of solar projects in the United States, and we are committed to supporting America's clean energy transition," AES Corp. (AES) President and CEO Andrés Gluski said.
- Domestic manufacturers must compete with rivals that are much bigger, with greater economies of scale, The Wall Street Journal notes; it costs as much as 40% more to manufacture solar panels in the U.S. than it does in China or Southeast Asia, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
- The group hopes a guaranteed order of the size it is proposing would go some way toward persuading manufacturers to take the leap to build factories in the U.S.
