Solar power developers pledge to buy $6B of U.S.-made solar panels

Jun. 21, 2022 7:37 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES), CWEN, TANBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Solar pannels

mesut zengin/iStock via Getty Images

  • AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), Cypress Creek Renewables and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments said on Tuesday they have formed a buying consortium to purchase 6-7 GW/year of crystalline silicon solar modules to encourage the rapid scaling of domestic solar manufacturing in the U.S. - the equivalent of more than 25% of the amount installed in the U.S. last year.
  • The U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium said it is committed to purchasing more than $6B of solar panels, with the aim of encouraging a stable, domestic supply chain for solar modules (NYSEARCA:TAN).
  • "The consortium has a large and growing pipeline of solar projects in the United States, and we are committed to supporting America's clean energy transition," AES Corp. (AES) President and CEO Andrés Gluski said.
  • Domestic manufacturers must compete with rivals that are much bigger, with greater economies of scale, The Wall Street Journal notes; it costs as much as 40% more to manufacture solar panels in the U.S. than it does in China or Southeast Asia, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
  • The group hopes a guaranteed order of the size it is proposing would go some way toward persuading manufacturers to take the leap to build factories in the U.S.
  • AES Corp. (AES) is "a defensive stock for volatile markets," whose dividend should increase as the company grows, Bashar Issa writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.