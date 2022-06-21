International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) both lost a bullish analyst on Tuesday as Citi trimmed targets.

A note to clients indicated that “cautious commentary” on the market for pulp and paper products is promoting a likewise cautious outlook on stocks related to these major spaces. Namely, International Paper (IP) and WestRock (WRK) estimates were reeled in and the stocks were downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral”.

“While Containerboard stocks have outperformed YTD, we’re less confident the outperformance can continue in [the second half of 2022],” Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari wrote. “Demand for durables & distribution goods (~25% of box demand) is slowing, and we expect [year over year] industry shipments to be negative through year-end.”

He cut his price target on International Paper (IP) from $53 to $46 and his target on WestRock (WRK) to $45 from $53.

Shares of both companies fell about 2% in Tuesday’s premarket trading.

