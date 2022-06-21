Celsius suspends social media communications to focus on regulator dialogue
Jun. 21, 2022 7:44 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency-lending platform Celsius, which halted withdrawals last week, has paused its Twitter Spaces and AMAs (Ask Me Anything) to "focus on navigating these unprecedented challenges."
- It will take time, it added, to achieve its objective of stabilizing Celsius's liquidity and operations.
- The company said its priority since its founding has been to maintain an open dialogue with regulators and officials. "We plan to continue working with regulators and officials regarding this pause and our company's determination to find a resolution," the company said in a Medium post.
- The company also warned its community to be on the alert for social media accounts that falsely claim to be associated with Celsius.
- Celsius token (CEL-USD) has jumped 59% in the past 24 hours to $1.33.
- In broader cryptocurrency trading, bitcoin (BTC-USD) remains above $20K, recently trading at $21.1K (+1.4%) after dipping to as low as $17.7K on Saturday. Ethereum (ETH-USD) slips -0.6% to $1.15K, Binance coin (BNB-USD) +2.7% to $220.93.
- Previously (June 13), Celsius paused withdrawals after its token dropped more than 50% in 24 hours.