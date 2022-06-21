Southwestern Energy surges on $1B stock buyback program

Jun. 21, 2022 7:47 AM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Natural gas flame

straga/iStock via Getty Images

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +5.3% pre-market on Tuesday after its board authorized a share repurchase program for as much as $1B through the end of 2023.

Southwestern (SWN) said it expects to be able to execute on the full amount of the program while also achieving its target 1x-1.5x leverage ratio range by the end of 2022 and target $3B-$3.5B debt range by the end of 2023.

The buyback program is "a tangible reflection of our belief that the inherent value of our business is not fully appreciated by the market and further enhances SWN's value proposition for investors," President and CEO Bill Way said.

Saying it was "surprised" by Southwestern's (SWN) operations execution in the Haynesville shale play, Benchmark recently upgraded shares to Buy.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.