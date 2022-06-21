Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +5.3% pre-market on Tuesday after its board authorized a share repurchase program for as much as $1B through the end of 2023.

Southwestern (SWN) said it expects to be able to execute on the full amount of the program while also achieving its target 1x-1.5x leverage ratio range by the end of 2022 and target $3B-$3.5B debt range by the end of 2023.

The buyback program is "a tangible reflection of our belief that the inherent value of our business is not fully appreciated by the market and further enhances SWN's value proposition for investors," President and CEO Bill Way said.

Saying it was "surprised" by Southwestern's (SWN) operations execution in the Haynesville shale play, Benchmark recently upgraded shares to Buy.