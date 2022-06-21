Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) said interim data from phase 2/3 trial of Covaxin, developed by India's Bharat Biotech, was published in a journal and showed that the COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy and superior response in children that what was seen in adults.

Data from the study, which included 526 children aged two to 18 years, was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Ocugen (OCGN) said in a June 21 press release.

Two doses of the vaccine were given 28 days apart in three groups: two to six years, six to 12 years, and 12 to 18 years.

Ocugen (OCGN) said the data showed that the same dose is effective in both pediatrics and adults.

The company added that the pediatric study had no serious adverse events, deaths, or withdrawals due to an adverse event including no cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (a disorder in which an immune system attacks the nerves), blood clot events, inflammation of the heart muscle or other adverse events.

"We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children, for primary immunization and booster doses, making COVAXIN a universal vaccine," said Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella.

Ocugen (OCGN) has North American commercialization rights for Covaxin and the vaccine is under clinical investigation by the company in the U.S. for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

Covaxin vaccine has emergency use authorization in Mexico for adults.

