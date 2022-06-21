GM hikes prices of electric Hummer to offset higher costs

General Motors Company (GM) raised the price of its Hummer EV pickup truck by $6,250 late last week as the automaker looks to offset higher commodity and shipping costs.

The pickup is now priced at about $80,000 to $110,000. The existing 77,500 bookings for the electric Hummer will not be impacted by the new pricing, which only covers new reservations. The first Hummer EV deliveries were made last December and slowly increased during the spring.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told investors at a Deutsche Bank conference last week that the automaker was looking to overcome $5B in higher supply chain costs by boosting prices and lowering expenses. Strong demand across the GM portfolio has not been diminished by some of the early prices hikes out of Detroit.

Shares of General Motors (GM) rose 2.10% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GM has been at Buy since May 11.