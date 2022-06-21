WELL Health Technologies agrees to acquire Alberta based INLIV in cash and stock deal

Jun. 21, 2022 8:05 AM ETWELL Health Technologies Corp. (WHTCF), WLYYF, WELL:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

  • WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) to acquire the assets of Alberta based INLIV.

  • INLIV, a premium omni-channel provider of primary care, consumer preventative health, corporate and executive health in the Greater Calgary region, is WELL's first acquisition in the Province of Alberta.

  • For the 12 months ended April 30, 2022, INLIV had revenues of approximately $7.3M with double digit Adjusted EBITDA margins.
  • INLIV has over 1,000 customers and 85%+ of its revenues are attributable to recurring membership fees.
  • Per the terms, WELL will pay the following consideration: $1,609,195 payable in cash, shares or a combination of cash and shares and a 120-day general holdback amount of $240,375 payable in cash, shares or a combination of cash and shares at WELL's sole discretion.
  • INLIV is expected to be a highly accretive acquisition and represents WELL Health Clinic Network's continued expansion into the premium preventative, corporate and executive health services market with annual revenues approaching $20M per year in premium executive and corporate health revenues alone.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q3-2022.
