Knight-Swift Transportation is a top pick at Bank of America for the back half

Bank of America highlighted Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) as one of its best small & mid cap ideas for the back half of 2022 due to its end market exposure diversity and the trucker's ability to keep costs low in rising inflationary environment.

The firm also pointed to a best-in-class management team at KNX.

"We believe share are accounting for an extreme pricing cutback...Management sees $4 as trough earnings (from its $5.20--$5.40 current ’22 target). It continues to generate significant cash flow, which could lead to bolt -on deals."

Bank of America has a Buy rating on KNX and price objective of $57, which works out to 10.5X earnings vs. the historical trading range of 15X to 25X and current level of 8.5X.

See all the valuation metrics on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.