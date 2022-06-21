EyePoint, OcuMension's eye implant therapy implant Yutiq gets approval in China

  • China's National Medical Products Administration approved EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and OcuMension Therapeutics' (OTCPK:OCUTF) intravitreal implant Yutiq to treat chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
  • Uveitis is a type of eye inflammation.
  • Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18mg is the first drug approved for commercialization in China based entirely on real-world data. In September 2020, OcuMension had launched the real-world study of the treatment in China, the companies said in a June 21 press release.
  • Yutiq is also OcuMension's first drug approved for commercial use. Yutiq is already approved in the U.S. with EyePoint having development and commercialization rights for the therapy to treat non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye in the Americas and in Asia.
