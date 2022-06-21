Verus International announces distribution deal in Florida
Jun. 21, 2022 8:13 AM ETVerus International, Inc. (VRUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) stated Tuesday it has signed its first distribution agreement in Florida that will feature products from its joint venture Flörd, a maker of premium rare cannabinoids.
- In addition, the company said it has ramped up its promotional activities to expand its reach and has expanded the join venture offerings into the beverage space.
- "These are necessary first steps, as we begin our journey toward producing meaningful revenue," explained Verus CEO Andy Dhruv. "We are working closely with the Flörd team to create a rapid presence in some key regional markets, with the goal to continue to layer on new customers over the next several months."