The ODP Corporation decides to keep businesses all together

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) fell in early trading after the company announced the board completed its previously announced review of the public and private non-binding proposals received to acquire its consumer business, including the Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores business. and its direct channel business, officedepot.com.

The board unanimously determined that it is in the best interests of ODP and shareholders not to divest the consumer business at this time. The decision process included further discussions of the non-binding proposals with the potential buyers to ascertain additional details about the proposed terms and conditions.

The board also determined not to resume the previously announced ODP separation due to market and macroeconomic conditions. The company will maintain all of its businesses under common ownership. The completion of the ODP internal reorganization is said to make such a potential separation substantially simpler should the board decide to resume the separation process following a change of market conditions in the future.

Shares of ODP fell 4.20% in premarket action on Tuesday.