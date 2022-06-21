Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is rising 2.9% in Tuesday premarket trading after UBS analyst Brennan Hawken upgraded the stock broker to Buy from Neutral, calling the stock a "de-risked, quality name that is well insulated from credit and market risk."

The stock has dropped 36% from its January peak due to investor focus on cash sorting and payment-for-order-flow ("PFOF"), one of its sources of revenue. Hawken estimates that a 25% decline in PFOF will result in a 3%-4% hit to EPS.

"We believe these risks have become reflected in its valuation," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "In 2019, once the end of sorting became clear, SCHW's multiple expanded by five turns and we see clarity on the magnitude of sorting as the likely path to re-rating."

He also pointed out that the company is relatively insulated from credit and market risk, putting Schwab (SCHW) in a good position to outperform.

Hawkin's upgrade of SCHW to BUY brings his rating in line with the average rating from Wall Street analysts. However, Wall Street analysts on the whole have been middling, at best, on Schwab's (SCHW) stock. The company's shares have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year, but have been consistently rated BUY by Wall Street analysts. The stock has a slightly less enthusiastic BUY from Seeking Alpha authors. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which has consistently beaten the market, in contrast rates SCHW a HOLD.

