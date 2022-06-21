After falling about 20% in 2022, Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is presenting a clean entry point for investors, according to Wells Fargo.

Senior Equity Analyst Chris Carey explained that the stock’s underperformance vis a vis its staples peers, its strong defensive qualities in the face of rising recession risks, and undue impacts hitting the stock amid incorrect data on laundry trends makes the risk/reward slanted steeply to the upside. Indeed, he noted that the historical discount for the stock as compared to its peers is “a rarity on a name which has about as stodgy a valuation as they come” and therefore offers an opening for opportunistic investors.

Carey added that recent data on Church & Dwight’s (CHD) from Nielsen was incorrect, causing added pressure on shares that was ultimately undeserved. This data issue was also touched upon by CFO Rick Dieker in the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Overall, the undue punishment of late and the company’s resilient reputation amid market turbulence make it a promising pick for Carey. As such, he upgraded the stock from "Neutral" to "Buy", reiterating his optimistic view of the road ahead.

“CHD's defensive qualities are now more attractive given the current macro backdrop and valuation is currently at a historical discount to the entire HPC peer set,” he concluded. “At the same time we expect underlying fundamentals to improve with recovery in laundry. Basically, we see a story with both macro and micro tailwinds.”

Shares of the New Jersey-based manufacturer of baking soda, laundry detergent, toothpaste, and more rose about 2.4% in Tuesday’s premarket trading.

