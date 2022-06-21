Norway misses oil production targets for fifth month in a row
Jun. 21, 2022 8:20 AM ETEQNR, UNG, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Norwegian oil (USO) production volumes came in a 1.62mb/d in May, versus a forecast from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for 1.66mb/d, marking the fifth month in 2022 that results have missed targets.
- Oil volumes were down 2.6% MoM, and 2.5% YoY.
- Gas volumes (UNG) exceeded targets by 2.1%, were up 15.1% YoY but down 1.9% MoM.
- The Directorate expects oil volumes to fall by ~20% MoM in June, as seasonal maintenance is performed:
- With Russia reducing gas export volumes, Norway is likely to continue attempting to maximize natural gas production at the expense of oil volumes (EQNR).