Norway misses oil production targets for fifth month in a row

Jun. 21, 2022 8:20 AM ETEQNR, UNG, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Off Shore Oil Fracking Rig

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Norwegian oil (USO) production volumes came in a 1.62mb/d in May, versus a forecast from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for 1.66mb/d, marking the fifth month in 2022 that results have missed targets.
  • Oil volumes were down 2.6% MoM, and 2.5% YoY.
  • Gas volumes (UNG) exceeded targets by 2.1%, were up 15.1% YoY but down 1.9% MoM.
  • The Directorate expects oil volumes to fall by ~20% MoM in June, as seasonal maintenance is performed:
  • With Russia reducing gas export volumes, Norway is likely to continue attempting to maximize natural gas production at the expense of oil volumes (EQNR).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.