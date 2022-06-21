Healthcare Triangle's buyback plan sends stock up 80% to $1.62
Jun. 21, 2022 8:21 AM ET Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Penny stock Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shot up over 80% in the premarket trading right after the company announced it has received Board's approval to repurchase up to $2M of its shares.
- Chairman and CEO Suresh Venkatachari said: "With the growth momentum in our cloud based platform and managed services business, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 in our healthcare and life sciences businesses as we look to expand our footprint across North America and the international markets. We strongly believe there is a disconnect between our current share price and the intrinsic value of our common stock, based on what we believe to be Healthcare Triangle’s future earnings potential.”
- Earlier: Healthcare Triangle GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.01, revenue of $11.1M beats by $0.7M