Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares rose on Tuesday as investment firm Bank of America started coverage on the data analytics software company, noting that data is now seen as "the new bullets."

A team of analysts, led by Mariana Perez Mora, started coverage on Palantir (PLTR) shares with a buy rating and a $13 price target, noting that the company is likely to benefit from the rapid growth in demand for artificial intelligence platforms in both the commercial and government markets.

"Palantir’s dominant position in the AI-powered software market, differentiated end-to-end & highly-secure solutions and first mover advantages should support more than 30% annual revenue expansion and improving profits in the midterm," the analysts wrote, adding that "increased urgency" to modernize military and intelligence capabilities should give the company "significant opportunities."

Palantir (PLTR) shares rose nearly 3.5% to $8.52 in premarket trading.

The analysts note that Palantir (PLTR) shares, which have fallen more than 55% year-to-date, are missing the exposure to the military and intelligence areas, despite the company's "significant" exposure to U.S. national security.

"While geopolitical tensions pose a risk to worldwide software penetration, they are an opportunity for Palantir’s national security solutions in the US and allied countries, as militaries and intel services will need enhanced data and logistics capabilities as soon as possible," the analysts added.

The analysts also noted that the defense budgets of the U.S. and its allies are expected to continue growing, but there will be an "increased focus" on modernization and using new technologies, noting that data is now a "strategic asset" and various countries' national security agencies need to make sure the data is defended from "near peer threats like Russia or China."

Bank of America added that Palantir's (PLTR) "leading edge technology," along with its comprehensive software and management's willingness to deal with government agencies' barriers to entry, regulations and complex operations are likely to allow the company to continue benefiting from modernizing and gaining market share.

Earlier this month, Palantir (PLTR) was awarded a $54M contract modification from the U.S. Space Systems Command.