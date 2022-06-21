Walgreens in pact with Buckeye Health Plan to expand Health Corners in Ohio
Jun. 21, 2022 8:26 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Health, a unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), announced a new partnership with managed care provider Buckeye Health Plan to open Health Corner locations targeting five northeast Ohio neighborhoods this summer.
- With the support of additional partners, more than 2.27M patients will have access to Health Corner services across 60 locations in California, New Jersey, and Ohio by the end of summer, Walgreens (WBA) said.
- With the five locations planned for Ohio, the company expects to increase the number of current Walgreens Health Corners to 100 from 55 by the end of 2022. Buckeye Health is the third payer to launch Walgreens Health Corner locations.
- “The collaboration between Walgreens Health and Buckeye Health Plan highlights Walgreens Boots Alliance’s new vision to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all,” Walgreens (WBA) said.
- Last week, the company announced the launch of its new clinical trial business.