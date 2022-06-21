HSBC, CLVS and HUT among pre market gainers
- Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) +138% on to be taken private by TPG.
- Valneva (VALN) +85% as Pfizer to buy 8.1% stake in Valneva.
- Innate Pharma (IPHA) +29%.
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) +25% on being awarded up to $241M basic order agreement from JAIC.
- Symbotic (SYM) +17%.
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) +16%.
- Argo Blockchain (ARBK) +14%.
- Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) +15%.
- Sidus Space (SIDU) +12%.
- Applied (AUVI) +13%.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) +8%.
- WISeKey International (WKEY) +9%.
- Arrival (ARVL) +9% after it's zero-emission Van achieves EU certification milestone.
- Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) +9%.
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) +8% offer for Spirit Airlines to $33.50/share.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +8%.
- Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) +8% announces $10M stock buyback plan.
- Sasol Limited (SSL) +8%.
- Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) +7% Polestar is expected to start trading this week
- HSBC Holdings (HSBC) +7%.
- Kellogg (K) +7% on split up news.
- Huazhu Group (HTHT) +7%.
- View (VIEW) +8%.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +5%.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) +6%.