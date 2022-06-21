TuSimple gains after backing prior EBITDA guidance, announcing C-suite changes
Jun. 21, 2022 8:29 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced that Chief Financial Officer Patrick Dillon will leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Eric Tapia, TuSimple's Global Controller and principal accounting officer, will temporarily take on the role of the company's CFO while TuSimple carries out a search for a new CFO.
- Also in the C-suite, TuSimple (TSP) said Dr. Ersin Yumer is being promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations and Dr. Lei Wang is being promoted to Executive Vice President of Technology.
- The electric vehicle maker also reconfirmed that it is on track to meet or out-perform previously announced 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance and will provide an update at the regularly scheduled quarterly update.
- CEO Xiaodi Hoi noted that TuSimple (TSP) remains committed to the long-term financial goals of the company.
- Shares of TuSimple (TSP) rose 3.05% in premarket trading on Tuesday.