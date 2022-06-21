JELD-WEN names Sonoco's finance chief as its new CFO

Jun. 21, 2022 8:33 AM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)SONBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Julie C. Albrecht as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 18, 2022.
  • Albrecht joins in from Sonoco (SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies with 2021 sales of $5.6B, where she has served as CFO since March 2019. Earlier, Albrecht held leadership roles at Esterline Technologies, United Technologies, Goodrich, and Coltec Industries.
  • The building products manufacturer JELD-WEN told Albrecht will replace EVP and Acting CFO David Guernsey who will transition into another leadership role.
  • Stock is up 1.60% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier: JELD-WEN Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.17, revenue of $1.17B misses by $30M
